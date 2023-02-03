How to help Fountain Police Ofc. injured trying to stop suspects in carjackings and car chase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Fountain Police Department released the name of the FPD officer injured after he fell 40 feet off a bridge trying to detain a wanted felon.

According to the FPD, the department assisted the Department of Corrections Parole Unit in trying to detain a known carjacking suspect from the Pueblo area who had active felony warrants.

After an hours-long chase Thursday evening, including a moment when the suspects tried an armed carjacking, law enforcement utilized a tire deflation device to disable the suspect vehicle.

Once disabled, the driver tried fleeing on foot. While trying to apprehend the driver, Officer Julian Becerra fell over the bridge and landed 40 feet below.

Ofc. Becerra was taken to a hospital via flight for life.

According to the FPD, Becerra has been with the department for over four years and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division as a K9 Officer. Friday morning, the officials said Ofc. Becerra was in stable condition.

Donations can be made to the Becerra family by clicking here.

It's unclear what led to Ofc. falling off the bridge.