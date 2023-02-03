Fremont County residents warned of phone scam

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a possible phone scam in the area.

The sheriff's office was recently notified that citizens are receiving phone calls claiming they have warrants and must pay a specific amount of money to get it "taken care of."

The FCSO wants people to know it's not true and not how the warrant process works. The sheriff's office said people will never be contacted by phone to advise them of a warrant. Additionally, they wouldn't ask for money to clear a warrant.

The FCSO said warrants are handled in person, not over the phone.

Anyone who's received a phone call similar to this is asked to contact the FCSO dispatch at 719-276-5555 ext 8.