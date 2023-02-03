Skip to Content
Fountain to show off treatment facility Friday to remove toxic chemicals from drinking water

City of Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city is allowing the media to tour a facility Friday built specifically to remove chemicals from contaminated groundwater that provides drinking water.

The contamination has been an issue since 2015, when officials first discovered that traces of the chemical -- coming from foam used for firefighter training at Peterson Space Force Base -- were in the water supply.

City of Fountain

Officials temporarily used water from the Pueblo Reservoir while a plan to filter out the chemicals was formulated; during that time, many residents filtered their own water or switched to bottled water.

Although officials have considered the groundwater safe to drink recently, some residents remain skeptical and are worried about cancer and other long-term health risks.

