Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy teacher was arrested Friday after drugs were found in a classroom.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a call from an administrator at 11:30 a.m. The administrator told police he found methamphetamine in a classroom.

The administrator also identified the suspect as 44-year-old Kimberly Felton, a drama teacher. By the time officers arrived, the administrator and security had already secured the drugs in the main office and were monitoring Felton.

Officers contacted Felton in the parking lot and she was arrested. Felton was charged with Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in excess of 4 grams, a Class 4 Drug Felony.