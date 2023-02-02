Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County.

Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled.

Below are the places the public chose as being the 2023 Pueblo Slopper Stop Tour Top 10 Winners:

Gray’s Coors Tavern Sunset Inn Heart & Soul at Star Bar Riverside Bar & Grill Cactus Flower Lunch Box Food Truck Gold Dust Café Murillo Food Truck Milberger Farms Three Sister’s Tavern

Winners will receive a window cling that designates their restaurant as a local favorite for the Pueblo Slopper.

The top three locations will also receive trophies. First place, Gray's Coors Tavern, will receive an impressive gold traveling trophy that will be up for grabs each year.