Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:12 PM

Police search for Pueblo bank robbery suspect

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

On Feb. 2, the Pueblo Police Department said the suspect pictured below entered a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Rd.

PPD

Once in the bank, the suspect demanded money from the clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspect was wearing dark shoes, black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt over it, a purple hat, and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or submit an online tip here..

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content