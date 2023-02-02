Police search for Pueblo bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

On Feb. 2, the Pueblo Police Department said the suspect pictured below entered a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Rd.

PPD

Once in the bank, the suspect demanded money from the clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspect was wearing dark shoes, black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt over it, a purple hat, and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or submit an online tip here..