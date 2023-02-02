First Pueblo homicide of 2023 is of a 2-year-old, mother in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is accused of abusing her young child and causing his death.

Tuesday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a local hospital on the report of an unresponsive two-year-old at 4 p.m. At 10 p.m., detectives were notified the child had passed away at the hospital from their injuries.

Detectives learned the child lived in the 2200 block of E. 12th St. with the child's 23-year-old mother, Mythia Latka.

Officers executed a search warrant at Latka's home. She was arrested for Child Abuse causing Death and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

According to PPD, this was the first homicide in the city in 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or click here.