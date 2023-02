COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, Colorado Springs Fire Department crews responded to a fire burning at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

According to the CSFD, there was a propane fire fueled by two 1,000 lbs. propane tanks around 9 a.m.

The CSFD's Hazardous Materials Team also responded.

By 9:18 a.m., CSFD said the fire was under control.