$4.6 million stormwater project on North Douglas Creek in Colorado Springs nears completion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A drainage channel that caused erosion bad enough to threaten adjacent businesses, utility lines and railroad tracks, as well as Interstate 25 and Sinton Road, is around a month away from the end of a major restoration project.

Last summer, workers began upgrades to North Douglas Creek, where it flows under I-25 and Sinton, between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road.

City of Colorado Springs

Deteriorating concrete allowed stormwater to flow at speeds of 20 mph, which sped the process of erosion on both sides of the creek -- washing away perimeter fences and part of business property on the south bank.

Workers made improvements and added structures to slow the stormwater flow and reduce erosion, and also rebuilt part of a culvert under I-25 that had fallen into the creek.

City of Colorado Springs

The project is one of 71 stormwater infrastructure improvements the city agreed to make in 2013 to avoid a lawsuit by Pueblo County, which had accused the city of failing to properly manage its stormwater system to protect downstream damage to Fountain Creek; the city agreed to spend $460 million over 20 years to finance the work.

In November 2020, KRDO broke the story that the EPA levied a $2 million fine against Colorado Springs because of past stormwater neglect, and required the city to commit to an additional $43 million in upgrades.

City of Colorado Springs

The $4.6 million cost of the North Douglas Creek project is being financed by the city's Stormwater Enterprise, Colorado Springs Utilities and a FEMA grant.