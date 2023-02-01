Skip to Content
Water main break closes several roads in Pueblo

PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A water main break has forced the closure of several roads on the southeast side of Pueblo, heading into Blende.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the closures are expected to last for several hours while crews work to clear the streets of ice and slush.

According to the sheriff's office, the following roads are closed: Northern Ave from Santa Fe Ave to Santa Fe Drive (the bottom of Northern Hill) and Santa Fe Drive from the Salt Creek Bridge west to Santa Fe Avenue. Alternate routes are required.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

