Voting is open for Colorado’s 150th-anniversary license plate

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) --Voting is now underway for the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicle's (DMV) Historic Colorado Contest, which first asked residents to design — and now asks them to choose the Centennial State’s 150th-anniversary license plate.

Coloradans can vote at DMV.Colorado.gov/HistoricColorado until Feb. 15. There they will be able to vote in two different divisions — 13-and-older, and under 13. The winning design of the 13-and-older division will be used to make the 150th-anniversary license plate.

Both winners will receive a $1,000 grant and a commemorative license plate.

According to the DMV, the Historic Colorado Contest launched Sept. 19, 2022, with the goal of helping Coloradans honor and make history through license plate design and closed with more than 300 entries from 216 entrants. Of the 216 entrants, 133 were 13-years-old or older and these contestants submitted 215 license plate designs. The other 82 were younger than 13, and these Coloradans entered 97 submissions.

Three finalists per division were selected by a committee that included motor vehicle administrators and Polis with a final, public vote on the top three designs.

The 150th Anniversary License Plate is expected to launch in the fall.