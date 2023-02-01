Skip to Content
Visitation suspended at Crowley County Correctional Facility

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Corrections announced visitation at Crowley County Correctional Facility was suspended until further notice.

This is the second time in four days that visitation was canceled, it was suspended Sunday, Jan. 29 too.

The DOC provided KRDO with the following statement regarding this past weekend:

On Saturday evening there was an incident involving several pods inside the Crowley County Correctional Facility, which is owned and run by Core Civic. During the course of that incident, inmates assaulted a staff member and caused damage to the facility. CDOC staff responded to assist CoreCivic staff in order to resolve the incident. As a result of the inmates’ actions, the facility is on lockdown while an  investigation is conducted. Once the investigation is complete, the facility will return to normal operations 

Colorado Department of Corrections

KRDO has reached out to the DOC to clarify if the visitation suspensions on Sunday and the incident Saturday evening were connected.

According to the DOC website, updates on Wednesday's situation will be given as soon as the DOC receives them.

