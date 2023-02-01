New gun regulations to address stabilizing braces and accessories on pistols

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- New gun regulations for pistol owners are in motion across the United States.

In January, the Attorney General signed ATF final rule 2021R-08F, “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces,’” amending ATF’s regulations to clarify when a rifle is designed, made, and intended to be fired from the shoulder.

Now, people will need to register their pistol brace, if they choose to have one on their pistol.

Additionally, the Department of Justice (DOJ) states, "when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches, commonly referred to as a short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA)."

This rule is effective from the date it was published in the Federal Register, Jan. 31, 2023.

Any weapons with "stabilizing braces" or similar attachments that constitute rifles under the NFA must be registered no more than 120 days after the date of publication in the Federal Register for free. That date is May 31, 2023.

The new law does not outlaw stabilizing braces or pistols.