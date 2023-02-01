Ice Shark adds teeth to ice removal on Colorado Springs streets during winter cold spells

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city doesn't have the environment for sharks to live, but a mechanical shark fits in just fine during winter when thick ice accumulations are common on some streets and roads.

The metal device's trademark name is the Arctic Shark; but the Street Department crews that use it, call it the Ice Shark.

The device is an array of 24 teeth held by a metal frame that attaches to a front-end loader or grader that pushes the Shark over ice, breaking it up so that a plow blade or scoop can remove it.

The ice shark allows heavy ice removal without using chemicals or heavy equipment alone that can damage pavement and the environment.

Street Department spokesman Corey Farkas said that the Shark has been used more often so far this winter, because of extended cold spells; but warmer weather this week likely will cause more ice accumulations as water from melting snow or underground springs refreezes.

Farkas said that the Shark is used not as a regular part of street maintenance, but only when citizens request the removal of troublesome ice in their neighborhoods.

"It's mostly in hilly areas on the west side that ice becomes an issue," he explained.

To file a report about ice on your street, use the GoCOS! smartphone app, or visit: https://coloradosprings.gov/public-works-operations-maintenance-division/webform/street-maintenance.