Hung jury results in third mistrial for former church leader in child sexual assault case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time, the trial of a former church youth leader in rural Pueblo County ended in a hung jury.

According to our news partners in Pueblo, the trial ended Tuesday after a jury deliberated for two days and was unable to reach a verdict, forcing the mistrial.

Gabriel Geringer, 45, was charged with committing a pattern of sexual assaults on a 14-year-old girl between January 2010 and March 2011 in the small community of Fowler.

Geringer's first trial in 2021 also ended in a hung jury. His second trial, in 2022, ended in a mistrial after a witness testified that Geringer had sexually assaulted them.

Tenth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner declined to comment on the matter Tuesday to our news partners at the Chieftain, but said the DA's office "will be reviewing with the intent to try the case again."