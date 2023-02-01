Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 5:01 PM

Hung jury results in third mistrial for former church leader in child sexual assault case

MGN

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time, the trial of a former church youth leader in rural Pueblo County ended in a hung jury.

According to our news partners in Pueblo, the trial ended Tuesday after a jury deliberated for two days and was unable to reach a verdict, forcing the mistrial.

Gabriel Geringer, 45, was charged with committing a pattern of sexual assaults on a 14-year-old girl between January 2010 and March 2011 in the small community of Fowler.

Geringer's first trial in 2021 also ended in a hung jury. His second trial, in 2022, ended in a mistrial after a witness testified that Geringer had sexually assaulted them.

RELATED: A mistrial has been issued for a former Fowler church leader accused of child sexual assault

Tenth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner declined to comment on the matter Tuesday to our news partners at the Chieftain, but said the DA's office "will be reviewing with the intent to try the case again."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content