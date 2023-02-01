Earthquake near Trinidad reported overnight Tuesday

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some residents near Trinidad might be a little shaken up Wednesday after an overnight earthquake in the area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there was a magnitude 3.1 ml earthquake Tuesday at 11:36 p.m. just five km west of El Moro.

The USGS said the earthquake might've been felt, but one of that magnitude usually doesn't cause destruction.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there hasn't been any word of damage or injuries.

