Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:17 AM

Earthquake near Trinidad reported overnight Tuesday

M 3.1 - 5 km W of El Moro, Colorado
USGS
M 3.1 - 5 km W of El Moro, Colorado

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some residents near Trinidad might be a little shaken up Wednesday after an overnight earthquake in the area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there was a magnitude 3.1 ml earthquake Tuesday at 11:36 p.m. just five km west of El Moro.

The USGS said the earthquake might've been felt, but one of that magnitude usually doesn't cause destruction.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there hasn't been any word of damage or injuries.

For more details, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content