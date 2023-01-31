Pueblo police attempting to identify theft suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to the PPD, the man seen above stole a woman's purse out of her car while she was parked at a gas pump. He then used the victim's credit cards at multiple locations.

If you recognize this man, contact the PPD or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.