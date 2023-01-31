Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 2:50 PM
Published 2:47 PM

Pueblo police attempting to identify theft suspect

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to the PPD, the man seen above stole a woman's purse out of her car while she was parked at a gas pump. He then used the victim's credit cards at multiple locations.

If you recognize this man, contact the PPD or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content