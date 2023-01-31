Skip to Content
Part of southbound I-25 blocked at MLK Jr. bypass and Lake Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 4 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department announced a part of I-25 in the city was blocked due to a crash near Circle Dr.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the center lane of southbound I-25 is closed between Exit 139: Martin Luther King Jr Bypass and Exit 138: CO 29; Lake Avenue at mile point 138.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department also responded to the scene. According to CSFD, it's a "working trapped traffic accident."

CSFD confirmed that traffic is at a standstill.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and be cautious of first responders in the area.

