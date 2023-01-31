Fountain police arrest armed robbery suspect; link him to other burglaries

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to the Circle K in the 6400 block of Highway 85 for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot before officers got there.

A short time later, the suspect was found barricaded in a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street. The address was in unincorporated El Paso County, so the FPD called in the El Paso County Tactical Group for support. FPD said the suspect attempted to run from the area but was apprehended.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Nathan Rowell of Fountain.

The FPD said evidence was recovered at the scene that linked Rowell to the armed robbery at the Circle K. Further investigation by detectives led to statements and evidence that showed Rowell was responsible for three business burglaries in Fountain in November and December of 2022. These occurred in the 5000 block and 7000 block of South Highway 85.

The FPD said Rowell was booked for the Circle K incident on charges of Aggravated Robbery, 2nd Degree Burglary, Menacing, Theft, and Criminal Mischief. Detectives also secured three arrest warrants for Rowell tying him to the three previously reported burglaries.

Rowell is currently a parolee with the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) and, since 2011, has had eight prior felony convictions in which he was sentenced to the CDOC with a combined total of 41 years. Most of those charges ran concurrently.