February 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- February 1, is National Unclaimed Property Day. Wednesday, the State Treasurer's Office is encouraging Coloradans to collect their unclaimed property.

According to the state, there's a one in seven chance that you have unclaimed property. That includes gift certificates, unpaid wages, or uncashed checks.

Last year, almost $50 million to nearly 55,000 claimants through our Unclaimed Property Division.

There isn't a limit to filing a claim.

For more information, and to collect any unclaimed property, click here.

