Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 2:12 PM

Safety closure for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon after semi crashed, ended up spilling into other lanes

CDOT

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers in Northern Colorado should brace for another night of closures along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. The Colorado Department of Transportation put safety closures in place for eastbound and westbound traffic.

The extended closure is between exit 133 (Dotsero) and exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and is expected to last at least through Monday night.

According to CDOT, a semi-truck crashed traveling westbound, west of Hanging Lake Tunnel around 11:14 a.m. The semi went over the guardrail with the cab coming to a stop down onto the eastbound lanes. CDOT said secondary crashes happened as vehicles tried avoiding crashing into the semi.

CDOT

Monday afternoon, CDOT said crews were out in the area working on extensive removal operations.

CDOT said drivers should plan alternate routes and anticipate additional traffic on these routes.

For details on alternate routes for north and south, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
i-70
Northern Colorado
Traffic news
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content