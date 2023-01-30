Safety closure for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon after semi crashed, ended up spilling into other lanes

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers in Northern Colorado should brace for another night of closures along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. The Colorado Department of Transportation put safety closures in place for eastbound and westbound traffic.

The extended closure is between exit 133 (Dotsero) and exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and is expected to last at least through Monday night.

According to CDOT, a semi-truck crashed traveling westbound, west of Hanging Lake Tunnel around 11:14 a.m. The semi went over the guardrail with the cab coming to a stop down onto the eastbound lanes. CDOT said secondary crashes happened as vehicles tried avoiding crashing into the semi.

CDOT

Monday afternoon, CDOT said crews were out in the area working on extensive removal operations.

CDOT said drivers should plan alternate routes and anticipate additional traffic on these routes.

For details on alternate routes for north and south, click here.