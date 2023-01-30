Skip to Content
Pueblo Police attempting to identify armed robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of committing multiple armed robberies over the past two weeks.

The man pictured above is described by the PPD only as 5'9 to 6' tall and he possibly wears glasses.

No further information about this suspect or his crimes has been provided.

If you recognize this man, contact the PPD or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.

