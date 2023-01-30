Keep your pets safe in cold weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bone-chilling temperatures to start this week call for not only you to bundle up, but your pets as well.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets too. Animals can get hypothermia or frostbite just like people.

It is recommended that you only take your pets out for ten to 15 minutes at a time in weather like this. Some dogs like being out in the cold and can probably stand it a little bit longer, but keep that time frame in mind. If your animals are going to be outside, HSPPR says they need to have warm, waterproof shelters that are up off the ground by a few inches.

If you see an animal you think has been left out for too long you can call your local animal control. Failing to protect your pets from the cold can kill them and lead to animal cruelty or neglect charges. In the state of Colorado, that's a $999 fine or jail time.