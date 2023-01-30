CPW seeks public comment on big game license distribution and preference points

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says they are considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado.

To help inform this process, the agency says they are looking for input from both residents and non-residents who are interested in big game hunting in Colorado.

A public comment form on the current license distribution process is now available and will be open through Feb. 20, 2023. CPW says the results from this comment form will be shared with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to inform their decision-making process on big game license distribution.

According to CPW, the following changes are being considered:

A preference point banking system

Averaging group applicant preference points

Updating the high-demand hunt code split from 80% to residents and 20% to nonresidents to 90% for residents and 10% for non-residents

An across-the-board license allocation of 75% to residents and 25% to nonresidents

The topics under consideration were requested by the CPW Commission. The results of the comment form will be discussed with the commission at its meeting on March 15 and 16.

CPW says the reason they are now evaluating big game license distribution is because of "ongoing interest from stakeholders," a request from the CPW Commission, and interest in making changes shown by the Colorado General Assembly.