Book your summer camping spot at Colorado state parks now

COLORADO (KRDO) -- If you want to camp at one of Colorado's 42 state parks this summer, it's time to start thinking about booking a campsite.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says reservations become available six months in advance and now is the time to reserve your spot.

According to CPW, there are more than 4,000 state park campsites available throughout the state. These include everything from backcountry sites to full-hookup sites with pressurized water, sewer, and electrical connections.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 1-800-244-5613.

For more information on Colorado's state parks, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks.

Tyler Dumas

