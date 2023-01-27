Roughly $10k in firearms confiscated from poachers in southeast Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people once again how unethical poaching is after confiscating multiple firearms from poachers caught in the southeast region of Colorado.

According to CPW, the roughly $10,000 worth of confiscated shotguns, rifles, handguns, bows, and arrows all ended up being destroyed through a chop saw.

CPW shared the video below of some of the firearms being destroyed:

Poachers Beware!

As the agency responsible for perpetuating CO's wildlife resources, @COParksWildlife will not tolerate poaching.

Poaching is not hunting. Poaching is unethical and illegal. It can get you a criminal conviction, a fine and banned from hunting.

Additionally, people are warned if they're caught, they will receive a criminal conviction, a fine, and be banned from hunting.

CPW offers rewards for people who report poachers.

To make a report anonymously to Operation Game Thief (OGT) by calling toll-free, 1-877-COLO-OGT (or 877-265-6648), or email game.thief@state.co.us​​.

A $500 reward is offered for big game or endangered species cases; $250 for info on turkey; $100 for fishing/small game