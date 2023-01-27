Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:50 AM

Roughly $10k in firearms confiscated from poachers in southeast Colorado

Confiscated firearms from poachers
CPW
Confiscated firearms from poachers

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people once again how unethical poaching is after confiscating multiple firearms from poachers caught in the southeast region of Colorado.

According to CPW, the roughly $10,000 worth of confiscated shotguns, rifles, handguns, bows, and arrows all ended up being destroyed through a chop saw.

CPW

CPW shared the video below of some of the firearms being destroyed:

CPW said the agency will not tolerate poaching, saying "poaching is not hunting. Poaching is unethical and illegal."

Additionally, people are warned if they're caught, they will receive a criminal conviction, a fine, and be banned from hunting.

CPW offers rewards for people who report poachers.

To make a report anonymously to Operation Game Thief (OGT) by calling toll-free, 1-877-COLO-OGT (or 877-265-6648), or email game.thief@state.co.us​​.

A $500 reward is offered for big game or endangered species cases; $250 for info on turkey; $100 for fishing/small game

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content