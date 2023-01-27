Pueblo Police Chief releases statement on violent arrest and death of 29-year-old Black man in Tenessee

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday morning, the Chief of Police for the Pueblo Police Department released a statement on the violent arrest of a 29-year-old Black man in Tenessee that resulted in his death.

Tyre Nichols, was hospitalized after the arrest on January 7 and died three days later from injuries sustained, according to police. Five officers from the Memphis Police Department, who are also Black, were fired. Those officers were charged with second-degree murder Thursday.

Second-degree murder is defined in Tennessee as a “knowing killing of another” and is considered a Class A felony punishable by between 15 to 60 years in prison.

In the statement, Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller said the "actions of these officers have once again blemished the reputations of those of us who come to work everyday to serve our communities with honor and integrity and robbed a family of their loved one."

Video footage of the violent arrest is set to release at 5 p.m. MST.

“You’re going to see a disregard for life, duty of care that we’re all sworn to and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told Don Lemon of the video in the Tyre Nichols case, noting it will be released on YouTube in four parts.

Read the full statement below: