Judge accepts new charges against accused Club Q shooter, bringing total to 323 charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Five more charges were brought against the accused killer in the Club Q mass shooting.

Wednesday, the judge accepted the charges - bringing the total number of charges the suspect faces to 323.

Those charges include attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, two counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree assault, serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, bias-motivated crime, and a crime of violence.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin for the suspect on February 22, 2023.

These new charges come just two weeks after prosecutors brought an additional 12 charges against the suspect.