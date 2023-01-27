El Paso County leads the state with speeding violations over the last 3 years

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol released new data that shows they wrote about 208,000 speeding tickets between 2019 and 2021, with the most being in El Paso County.

Specifically, almost 10,000 of those speeding violations were in slow zones, like a construction site or a school. CSP said this is especially troubling since often kids walking to school are on their phones or talking to friends, not paying attention to passing traffic.

School and construction zones have specific signage to remind drivers to slow down like orange cones or flashing lights. However, the state patrol said you still have to be a vigilant driver to notice those signs and heed them.

“Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance of areas or workspaces that we know could be fatal for pedestrians,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Motorists should never assume people will not be present and should reduce their speeds and put away distractions. People’s lives are depending on you.”

According to Colorado State Patrol data, the top five counties with the largest quantity of speeding charges at the highest speeding intervals in 2021 were: