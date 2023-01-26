Video shows man intentionally driving truck into Grand Junction Police Department

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he intentionally drove his truck through a police department's lobby on the Western Slope.

Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., police report a man drove a silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado into the lobby of the Grand Junction Police Department. According to investigators, this was intentional.

The GJPD said multiple employees were in the area at the time of the crash, but no one was injured. According to court documents, the truck had come to rest against the southwest corner wall of the lobby. The south wall was pushed several feet into offices. The affidavit states the south wall prevented the truck from going further into the offices.

Benches meant for citizens were destroyed in the lobby.

The driver, Nathan David Chacon, was arrested and taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

He faces the following charges:

Attempted Murder in the First Degree

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Attempted Vehicular Homicide-Reckless Driving

Attempted Vehicular Assault

Criminal Mischief

Reckless Endangerment

According to court documents, law enforcement records show there at least 90 calls for service involving Chacon over the last few years. In those calls, Chacon reported, "strange happenings that have been unfounded."

The most recent calls for service were in the days leading up to the crash. The affidavit states, "this event institute(s) a pattern that Nathan was becoming frustrated with Deputies as he would hang up on them and swear at them over the phone."

In the affidavit, Chacon told investigators he left his house and began to leave Grand Junction but "realized he was 'being followed' by several cars." The suspect said he became paranoid about the vehicles and began making erratic turns and turning down side streets to "avoid these vehicles."

Court documents state Chacon drove from Palisade to Clifton and then back to Grand Junction. That's when he drove to the police department. He told investigators he drove into the parking lot, and because he "did not want to be killed" he chose to drive into the lobby.

Chacon told investigators "he knew it was dumb but he knew what he needed to do in order to be heard."

Below is surveillance footage of the crash from multiple angles:

According to Chacon's arrest affidavit, damages to the lobby, entrance doors, and bulletproof window panes are estimated to be between $100,000 and $1,000.000.

Police said eleven employees were placed at "grave risk of injury or death."

The lobby is temporarily closed.