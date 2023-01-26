Statewide population growth slowing, according to study

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to data from the state demographer's office, Colorado's growth rate for the last two years is the lowest it's been since 1990.

In 2022, Colorado counted over 27,000 new residents. In 2021, that number was 26,000.

For context, the average number of new residents in Colorado for every year between 2010 and 2020 was 70,000.

According to the demographer's office, the slowdown is due to COVID-19 and a slower birth rate.