Springs Rescue Mission receives 1,500+ socks for people in need through holiday sock drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season might be over, but the Springs Rescue Mission was still able to gift community members in need.

Thursday, The Promenade Shops at Briargate delivered more than 1,500 pairs of socks to Springs Rescue Mission. According to officials, this was a 33% increase in donations compared to last year.

Over the holidays, The Promenade Shops at Briargate partnered with the Springs Rescue Mission to host "Socks for Santa," a month-long celebration gifting free photos and moments with Santa and Ms. Claus to families who donated packs of children's or adult socks.

Multiple stores in the shopping center also participated in the drive, making the donation a success.