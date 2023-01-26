Court Docs: Pueblo woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, found ‘covered in blood’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend following a reported fight.

On Jan. 25, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Ruppel St. on a report of a domestic fight at 11:27 a.m.

An arrest affidavit for the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Zenya McClendon, states officers were at the apartment the night before.

At the scene, officers saw several blood stains and droplets on the sidewalk just west of the apartment complex. Investigators learned there was a man in the parking lot who was bleeding in a black truck with a trailer. However, by the time officers arrived, the man and truck weren't there.

While trying to contact the people inside the apartment where the fighting was reportedly coming from, the affidavit states a neighbor came outside and spoke to police. He told officers he saw a man and woman arguing, with the man hitting the woman in the chest before police arrived.

At that point, a woman approached the officers and identified herself as the sister of the victim. According to the affidavit, she said her father had picked up the victim the night before because he and his girlfriend, McClendon, were arguing. The suspect and the victim lived together in the apartment

The woman told investigators that her father brought the victim back to the apartment that morning to get some items out of the apartment.

According to the affidavit, the woman said the couple was fighting with the victim yelling, "leave me alone, get away from me" and she saw him bleeding "a lot." The victim then left before the police arrived with his father for Parkview Medical Center.

The affidavit states officers went to Parkview to speak to the victim. However, he didn't want to provide any information on the incident. Officers were able to confirm the victim had a stab wound to his lower left abdominal area, appearing to be a puncture wound. He also had marks on his hips and face.

According to the court documents, officers spoke to the victim's father, who only spoke Spanish. He told an officer his son asked him to not tell the police anything. Still, the affidavit states his father confirmed the victim had been arguing with McClendon and came out of their apartment bloody.

When police returned to the apartment complex, officers saw McClendon and she was detained after trying to walk away. According to police, she was covered in blood.

The affidavit states McClendon refused to speak to police and was eventually booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center.

She was charged with 2nd Deg. Assault and Domestic Violence.

After executing a search warrant on the apartment, officers found several blood stains and smears on the walls, door frames, and door handles. There was a kitchen knife with "a dark yellow substance."

This was the second stabbing in Pueblo in less than 12 hours Wednesday, Jan. 25. Police said the first stabbing "appears to be a random act of violence." That victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

KRDO has reached out to the police for an update on that stabbing. The PPD said it's still an active investigation, however, police believe "there are no further threats to the community stemming from this incident."

An arrest hasn't been made and a suspect hasn't been identified.