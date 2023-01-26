Pueblo woman suspect in stabbing, found ‘covered in blood’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department arrested a woman after a stabbing left one person injured on the city's east side.

On Jan. 25, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ruppel St. on a report of a domestic fight at 11:27 a.m.

At the scene, officers learned a "male victim" had been stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital before officers arrived.

According to police, a female suspect covered in blood was contacted at the scene. PPD said, "both parties involved were uncooperative and refused to talk with police."

After executing a search warrant on the home and collecting evidence, police arrested Zenya McClendon for 2nd Deg. Assault and Domestic Violence.

She was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center.

This was the second stabbing in Pueblo in less than 12 hours Wednesday, Jan. 25. Police said the first stabbing "appears to be a random act of violence." That victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

KRDO has reached out to the police for an update on that stabbing. The PPD said it's still an active investigation, however, police believe "there are no further threats to the community stemming from this incident."

An arrest hasn't been made and a suspect hasn't been identified.