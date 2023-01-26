Pueblo Police partner with other agencies to recover stolen vehicles, multiple arrests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several arrests were made and stolen vehicles were recovered through a joint operation between multiple Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers partnered with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, and Fremont County Sheriff's office.

Through that partnership, investigators recovered several stolen vehicles and one stolen trailer. Eight people were arrested.

The PPD said one was a parole escapee, one was arrested on two domestic violence warrants, three had municipal warrants, and four will face new motor vehicle theft charges. Four vehicles were recovered in conjunction with these arrests.

PPD

Additionally, while assisting in code enforcement in the 700 block of Santa Clara, Property Crime Detectives recovered a stolen Ford Bronco, motorcycle, motorscooter, and fencing valued at around $4,000. The PPD said narcotics were also seized, which tested to be meth and fentanyl. Two were arrested during this incident.

The collaboration also led investigators to find and stop a stolen Kia Soul that was reportedly carjacked out of Colorado Springs. Inside the stolen vehicle were four people. The female driver will face motor vehicle theft charges. Another female had four warrants for her arrest.

According to PPD, the vehicle was wanted in connection to a burglary in Pueblo County.