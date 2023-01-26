Skip to Content
Emergency housing and shelter order to go into effect Jan. 28 for Pueblo due to cold weather

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning this weekend, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued the declaration Thursday, ahead of the predicted cold weather.

According to officials, the ordinance goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and ends at 7 p.m., Sat. Feb. 4.

Under the declaration, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters.

The National Weather Service predicts cold temperatures to hit, with the coldest days being Sunday and Monday.

