Colorado Springs family displaced after apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a reported apartment fire in southeast Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a working structure fire at 2558 Gold Rush Dr. just after 1 p.m. Engine 4 reported heavy black smoke coming from an apartment.

People were asked to avoid the area for incoming fire crews.

By 1:20 p.m., crews reported the fire was out and clean-up efforts were in the process.

CSFD told KRDO it was a kitchen fire that only affected one apartment. However, that family will be displaced for at least one night.