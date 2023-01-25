Colorado Springs Police: One injured in shooting on southeast side of city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was injured after a shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Tuesday at 10:12 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of S. Academy Blvd.

At the scene, officers found a "male victim" suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police did not specify the victim's age.

According to CSPD, he was taken to a hospital for his injury.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.