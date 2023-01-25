Skip to Content
El Paso County Deputy Sheriff accused of sexual assault and kidnapping

TCSO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Deputy Sheriff with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is accused of sexual assault and kidnapping.

According to the EPCSO, Dep. Dalton Bridges was arrested by the Fountain Police Department Wednesday. Bridges was booked into the Teller County Jail.

He's charged with Sexual Assault and 2nd Degree Kidnapping related to Domestic Violence.

The EPCSO said Bridges has been employed with the Sheriff's Office since June 2019. He was assigned to the Detention Security Division. He has since been placed on Administrative Leave, in accordance with policy.

The sheriff's office said this is an active investigation.

