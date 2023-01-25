Skip to Content
Colorado Springs apartment briefly evacuated following reports of a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs apartment complex was evacuated "as a precautionary measure" due to a "strong odor of gasoline" being reported in the unit.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Engine 23, Hazmat 14, and other crews responded to the Woodbine Apartments at 2020 E. Bijou around 1:30 p.m.

The gasoline odor was reported from the third floor.

CSFD said an evacuation was in the process until the source of the odor is located.

At 2:25 p.m., CSFD announced all hazards had been mitigated and the residents were all able to return to their apartments.

Additionally, the Colorado Springs Police Department took over the investigation.

