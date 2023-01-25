Burglary suspect arrested after leading Teller County deputies on chase

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A burglary suspect led Teller County deputies on a chase last weekend from Victor to Cripple Creek before he was arrested.

According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. While responding, a deputy passed the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The TCSO said the suspect vehicle drove off the road and went through a fence on the Newmont Mine.

At this time, the TCSO and Colorado State Patrol set up a perimeter and waited for the suspect to come back to the road. When the suspect returned to the road about 20 minutes later, state troopers tried to spike his tires but were unsuccessful.

The TCSO said the suspect then continued down the road into Cripple Creek at a slow speed. He pulled into the Gas n Roll station, exited his vehicle, and was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Ronald Andert. He has been charged with vehicular eluding, two counts of criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.