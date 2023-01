BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The "baseline cafe" Starbucks voted by a margin of 13-to-2 -in favor of joining the board of Workers United.

They're the ninth Starbucks location to successfully unionize in Colorado. The Brookside location here in the Springs also unionized last year.

Across the country, over 270 Starbucks locations have organized with Workers United in recent years.