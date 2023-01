PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo reported Tuesday that their sign on the corner of Pueblo Blvd. and Goodnight Ave. was vandalized by gunfire.

The zoo said this is the second time in a year that this has happened.

The zoo hopes to have the sign repaired soon so they can provide the community with information about the zoo and events.

If you have any information related to the act, contact the Pueblo Police Department.