Pueblo Bulls visits elementary school to teach students the importance of financial literacy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Bulls Minor League Hockey Team spent time in the classroom to help teach students about financial literacy.

This was the second time the Pueblo Bulls partnered up with Junior Achievement to work directly with children in Pueblo School District 60.

Tuesday, players, managers, and coaches led students at Sunset Park Elementary School through a set of fun activities focused on family, neighbors, and the role business plays in making everything work together.

"There's a little bit of entrepreneurship in there. We try to get them to learn the basics of life really; family, neighborhood," explained Bulls player Bobby Nabozny. "Kids are just locked in the whole time so it made it really easy to work with them as well."

The program was made possible by the Pueblo Branch of Junior Achievement. Members of South High School's Key Club also played a big role, that club partners with Junior Achievement all year round to provide the same lessons to Pueblo students.