Biggest losers: trio from Southern Colorado walks away with $100,000 for coming in last in sports betting competition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Imagine being so bad at sports betting that you actually win. That was the case for three friends from Southern Colorado.

The team called, the Big Booty Jeudys, is made up of Preston Hollis, Dan Stone, and Taylor Preisser. The trio have been friends for decades and enjoy betting on games together. This year, they decided to enter the Circa Sports Million IV Pro Football Contest in Las Vegas.

"You pick five games every week throughout the season, so you can pick any games that you want to place your picks on," said Hollis.

Hollis says their season started out okay.

"And then just kind of just started doing average until we just stopped paying attention altogether."

"And then we did horrible," added Preisser.

On the final weekend of the regular season, they realized they could actually be in last place.

"Last game was Sunday night and we had the Packers that night and of course, we lost," said Hollis.

"At that time too, we didn’t know that there was an app where you could go in and see the results. We actually did it the hard way and went through all 97 pages and picked out every team to give them the points relative to what we needed," said Preisser.

Those calculations ended up being correct, and the only good thing about their season. They finished out the week at 0-4-1 and the season 29-55-5-1.

"We ended up being a half point worse than anybody else, said Preisser.

For coming in last, the Big Booty Jeudys walked away with $112,500.

"Fantastic, lean into it any chance we can get. We all know that we’re not very good at this and we just do it for the fun and the excitement of the games," said Preisser.