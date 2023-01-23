Victim of fatal crash Friday in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Friday, Jan. 20, the first fatal crash of 2023 occurred in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the crash occurred just before noon on the 20th when a pickup truck was heading north on Austin Bluffs Pkwy and failed to stop before hitting a Honda Civic that was waiting in the left turn to turn onto Rangewood Dr.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the Honda died two days later, according to CSPD.

The deceased individual has been identified as 69-year-old Wolfgang Lampert of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said speed does appear to be a factor in the crash. Alcohol does not to be a factor and at this time, it is unclear if drugs were involved.

According to CSPD, this was the first fatal car crash in Colorado Springs in 2023.