Pueblo’s Buell Children’s Museum unveils new interactive exhibit ‘What’s the Buzz? The Life of the Honey Bee’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Buell Children's Museum at Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center unveiled a new interactive exhibit that explores the life of a honeybee.

"What’s the Buzz? The Life of the Honeybee" is meant to educate children on the honeybees' stages of development, how they impact difficult cultures, and their impact on the world today.

Through the immersive exhibit, the community can explore honeycomb panels in a hive, a giant garden, farmers’ markets, and a bee lab.

Opening day of the exhibit

“I'm really excited about the interactivity as well as the educational content that we're going to be having in different sections of the museum. There's going to be so much to do you're not going to want to stop moving, learning, and playing,” said Buell Children’s Museum Communications Liaison Danielle Todisco in a press release.

The Buell Children's Museum partnered with the local 4H and the Pueblo Zoo to help spread awareness of honeybees.

Behind-the-scenes look, courtesy of Buell Children’s Museum

“In many ways, we are turning a new leaf at the Buell. We’re excited to usher in a new era of robust educational content, exhibit development, and interactive play. This exhibit will be the first of many feasts for the senses,” said Jerica Khosla, the Director of the Buell Children’s Museum.

"What’s the Buzz? The Life of the Honeybee" opened on Jan. 17 and will run through May 13, 2023. For more information, click here.