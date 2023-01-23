Skip to Content
Pueblo Co. Sheriff's Office attempting to identify men suspected of using counterfeit money

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying two men that are suspected of using counterfeit money.

The PCSO said the men pictured above are being investigated for using counterfeit money recently at a business in Pueblo West. The PCSO did not say when or what business it was.

If you recognize either of these men, you are asked to call the PCSO at (719) 583 - 6250. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stopper at (719) 542 - 7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com

