Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:12 AM

Pikes Peak Ranger District conducts pile-burning, smoke visible from Divide to Colorado Springs

Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Smoke is expected to be visible along the US-24 corridor due to a prescribed burn in the area Monday.

TCSO

According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Pikes Peak Ranger District is conducting a pile-burning in the Carrol Lakes unit.

The proposed burn is at the intersection of Forest Service Road 309 and main 300 Rampart Range Road. The operation will be burning up to 300 hand piles.

According to the TCSO, smoke might be visible along the US-24 corridor, between Divide and Colorado Springs.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content