Pikes Peak Ranger District conducts pile-burning, smoke visible from Divide to Colorado Springs

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Smoke is expected to be visible along the US-24 corridor due to a prescribed burn in the area Monday.

TCSO

According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Pikes Peak Ranger District is conducting a pile-burning in the Carrol Lakes unit.

The proposed burn is at the intersection of Forest Service Road 309 and main 300 Rampart Range Road. The operation will be burning up to 300 hand piles.

According to the TCSO, smoke might be visible along the US-24 corridor, between Divide and Colorado Springs.