Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening neighbors, officers with a bat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his neighbors and police officers with a bat.

Sunday at 10:29 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Tremont St.

At the scene, officers learned a resident was beating on neighbors' doors with a bat and making "homicidal threats."

When police tried contacting the man, CSPD said he threatened officers with an aluminum bat before going back inside his apartment and locking the door.

According to CSPD, officers persuaded the suspect to exit his apartment. The suspect, identified as Derek Passmore, was taken into custody.

CSPD said he was taken to a medical facility. While being escorted inside, CSPD said the suspect kicked an officer.

According to police, Passmore was eventually taken to the El Paso County Jail.