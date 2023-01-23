Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
today at 9:36 AM
Published 9:45 AM

Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening neighbors, officers with a bat

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his neighbors and police officers with a bat.

Sunday at 10:29 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Tremont St.

At the scene, officers learned a resident was beating on neighbors' doors with a bat and making "homicidal threats."

When police tried contacting the man, CSPD said he threatened officers with an aluminum bat before going back inside his apartment and locking the door.

According to CSPD, officers persuaded the suspect to exit his apartment. The suspect, identified as Derek Passmore, was taken into custody.

CSPD said he was taken to a medical facility. While being escorted inside, CSPD said the suspect kicked an officer.

According to police, Passmore was eventually taken to the El Paso County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content